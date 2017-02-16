Music Videos
NEW VIDEO: MAROON 5 X FUTURE “COLD”

1 hour ago

Maroon 5 Performs On NBC's 'Today'

Check out this dope new track and visual from Maroon 5 featuring Future Hendrix.  As the story develops, meeting up with Future can result into one trippy evening. In route to meeting with Hendrix, Adam Levine gets slipped acid at the bar and hallucinates throughout the evening.

