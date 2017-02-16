Inside Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 #NYFW Show

Danielle Jennings

Today the big day finally arrived, as Kanye West debuted his highly-anticipated fashion collection Yeezy Season 5. This was the first big event from Kanye since his hospitalization for exhaustion at the end of last year and fans were on pins and needles to see just what Yeezy has been up to during his break.

First off the entire vibe of the Yeezy Season 5 show was considerably more laid back than seasons past, including a more traditional location from September 2016’s Season 4 held at Roosevelt Island in NYC. This collection was held at Pier 59 Studios and everything ran relatively smoothly, even though many were shocked at the strict “no cellphones, no videos, no cameras, no social media” rule enforced. There were no fainting models, no impatient fashion critics or extremely late start times, in short, it was the most traditional fashion show Kanye has ever done.

With a front row that included wife Kim Kardashian West (clad in head-to-toe burgundy Yeezy Season 5), Anna Wintour, Carine Roitfeld and Peter Marino, things got off to a star-studded start. The show began completely in the dark with black curtains covering the large screen projectors, as soothing music played in the background before a collection of models were displayed on large projection screens wearing Yeezy Season 5. The models then graced the runway wearing retro, athleisure fashions that have become the brand’s staple.

An alternate version of J. Holiday’s 2007 hit “Bed” (sung this time by the song’s writer The Dream) blasted from the speakers as the show began. It was a very streamlined presentation this time around. Kanye featured a host of darker colors, introduced denim for the first time, previewed the forth-coming Calabasas line and showcased some sick floor-length furs, one of which was worn by Muslim model Halima Aden who wore her hijab down the runway. Luxe accessories included oversized duffle bags, thigh-high stiletto boots and the debut of the new Yeezy runner sneaker. Out of all the seasons, Yeezy Season 5 is the most RTW and consumer-friendly collection, that shows Kanye is finally in his designer groove.

Take a look BELOW at some of the highlights of Yeezy Season 5:

YEEZY SEASON 5 looks pic.twitter.com/8YYRRh0TCV — SLIM SHADY (@Bestfriend_Rob) February 15, 2017

ICYMI: Here's a really good look at #YeezySeason5. Peep the hijab-wearing model. We see you, Kanye! pic.twitter.com/AgDCd8JF0W — Hardys® (@HardysMedia) February 15, 2017

#YeezySeason5: If you LOVED previous seasons—youll be happy. If you were begging for @kanyewest to move the brand fwd—youll also be happy — Gregory Babcock (@GOBabcock) February 15, 2017

