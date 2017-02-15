NEW VIDEO: GNARLY DAVIDSON (CEE-LO GREEN) “JAY Z’S GIRL”

Uh ohhhhh…I don’t think Jay-Z is gonna like this one. Apparently Cee-Lo can’t get enough of Mrs. Carter. In his alter-ego, Gnarly Davidson, and starring Little Fun, Cee-Lo Green professes his love for Hov’s lady with his remake of Rick Springfield’s ’80s favorite, “Jessie’s Girl”.
