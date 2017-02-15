Music Videos
Home > Music Videos

NEW VIDEO: GNARLY DAVIDSON (CEE-LO GREEN) “JAY Z’S GIRL”

2 hours ago

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
MOBO Awards - Inside Ceremony

Uh ohhhhh…I don’t think Jay-Z is gonna like this one.  Apparently Cee-Lo can’t get enough of Mrs. Carter. In his alter-ego, Gnarly Davidson, and starring Little Fun, Cee-Lo Green professes his love for Hov’s lady with his remake of Rick Springfield’s ’80s favorite, “Jessie’s Girl”.

Cee-Lo , GNARLY DAVIDSON

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading NEW VIDEO: GNARLY DAVIDSON (CEE-LO GREEN) “JAY Z’S GIRL”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 16 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 18 hours ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 19 hours ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 20 hours ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 21 hours ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 21 hours ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 21 hours ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 22 hours ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 23 hours ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 1 day ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 1 day ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 1 day ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 1 day ago
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 2 days ago
photos