News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s ‘Good Burger’ Inspired Pregnancy Announcement

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty


Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell, known for his comedic role on All That, channeled his Good Burger character to announce he and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their first child.

Kel recently appeared in-character at the Super Bowl. This is his third child.

RELATED STORIES:

INSTADAILY: Celebs Express Their Love On Valentine’s Day

Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

kel mitchell

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s ‘Good Burger’ Inspired Pregnancy Announcement

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 5 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 7 hours ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 8 hours ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 9 hours ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 10 hours ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 11 hours ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 11 hours ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 11 hours ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 12 hours ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 14 hours ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 14 hours ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 15 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 15 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 16 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 24 hours ago
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 1 day ago
photos