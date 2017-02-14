Entertainment News
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is Just What You Need…

He's back...

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Thanks for all the love #Blessed

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

#PrisonBae is back and better than ever.

Remember Jeremy Meeks, the ultra “fine felon” whose mugshot went viral and singlehandedly launched an entire modeling career? Well, just a year after being released from the clink, he’s managed to make it to New York Fashion Week.

Posing shirtless backstage at the Philipp Plein show before hitting the runway on Monday, Feb. 13, Jeremy traded in his orange jumpsuit for a ‘fit player enough for a king and stood tall in all his tatted up glory. Needless to say, he’s still sexy AF – too bad he’s taken with a wife of nearly a decade and three children.

See his latest photos below and try not to drool, ladies.

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

Jeremy Meeks , mugshot , nyfw , prison bae

