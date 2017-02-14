PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is Just What You Need…

Thanks for all the love #Blessed A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jan 5, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

#PrisonBae is back and better than ever.

Remember Jeremy Meeks, the ultra “fine felon” whose mugshot went viral and singlehandedly launched an entire modeling career? Well, just a year after being released from the clink, he’s managed to make it to New York Fashion Week.

Posing shirtless backstage at the Philipp Plein show before hitting the runway on Monday, Feb. 13, Jeremy traded in his orange jumpsuit for a ‘fit player enough for a king and stood tall in all his tatted up glory. Needless to say, he’s still sexy AF – too bad he’s taken with a wife of nearly a decade and three children.

See his latest photos below and try not to drool, ladies.

‪#JeremyMeeks aka #PrisonBae walked for #PhilippPlein #FW2017 at #NYFW 💁🏽‍♂️‬ ‪#TransformationTuesday ‬ A post shared by Dana LaVoix (@thedanalavoix) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:17am PST

#PrisonBreak : America's hottest felon #JeremyMeeks was spotted walking the runway for designer #PhilippPlein at New York Fashion Week on Monday in front of Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and Madonna A post shared by @guysandpeople on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:53am PST