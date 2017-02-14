Entertainment News
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME ‘PRINCE TRIBUTE’ AT ‘THE GRAMMYS’

2 hours ago

djkayotik979
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show

If you missed the Grammy’s this past weekend.  One of the biggest highlights of the night was Morris Day & The Time kicking off the Prince tribute by taking it back to 1984 for some “Jungle Love” followed by “The Bird”. Afterward, Bruno Mars mirrored The Artist with an extraordinary rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy”. Let’s get nuts!

