BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME ‘PRINCE TRIBUTE’ AT ‘THE GRAMMYS’

If you missed the Grammy’s this past weekend. One of the biggest highlights of the night was Morris Day & The Time kicking off the Prince tribute by taking it back to 1984 for some “Jungle Love” followed by “The Bird”. Afterward, Bruno Mars mirrored The Artist with an extraordinary rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy”. Let’s get nuts!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours