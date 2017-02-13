Singer Joy Villa Wears Trump Dress To The Grammys?

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Singer Joy Villa Wears Trump Dress To The Grammys?

Joy Villa's EP "I Make The Static," is now one of the top trending albums on Amazon and iTunes.

16 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Who is Joy Villa and why did she wear a dress that paid homage to President Donald Trump to the 2017 Grammy Awards?

The 25-year-old artist who describes herself as a singer, vegan and bodybuilder on Instagram, used her red carpet appearance on Sunday to make a political statement.

Villa shocked the crowd when she peeled off her white coat to reveal a dress with the words “Make America Great Again,” and “Trump” bedazzled on the front and back.

Many saw Villa’s action as a direct message to her liberal counterparts who voiced strong opinions at previous award shows against Trump and his divisive policies.

The exposure gave Villa’s record sales a boost as her EP “I Make The Static” is now one of the top trending albums on iTunes.

Half of Twitter erupted into full on read mode after Villa’s photo went viral.

https://twitter.com/radiantcaminah/status/831061377200570368

But of course there were supporters who stanned for Villa’s right to “free speech.”

Andre Soriano, the fashion designer behind the dress who is also a naturalized citizen from the Philippines, told The Hollywood Reporter that the dress spreads a message of unity.

“I love this country. I’m from the Philippine islands, I am a proud American. I really love this country. I am a minority, Joy is black. America is about immigrants,” Soriano said.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter

SEE ALSO:

The 2017 Grammys’ Blackest Moments

‘I Wanna Thank President Agent Orange’: A Tribe Called Quest’s Super Political Grammys Performance

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 59th Annual Grammy Awards

11 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 59th Annual Grammy Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 59th Annual Grammy Awards

See all the best fashion and style from the red carpet at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Joy Villa , MAGA , President Donald Trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 14 hours ago
Sears And Kmart Added To List Of Stores…
 18 hours ago
BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Show
RAE SREMMURD “BLACK BEATLES” ON ‘THE LATE SHOW’
 20 hours ago
We Day California
BIG SEAN ‘I DECIDED.’ TOPS BILLBOARD CHARTS
 21 hours ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
2017 GRAMMY RAP & R&B WINNERS
 21 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Rebuffs Lesbian Rumors Started By Phaedra
 1 day ago
All The Pre-Grammy Party Goodness You Missed
 1 day ago
Queen Latifah Is Starting A New Series About…
 1 day ago
Are Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Back Together?
 1 day ago
Dej Loaf is back with…. Jacquees???
 2 days ago
Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston
 2 days ago
Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman
 2 days ago
Bibi Bourelly ‘Ballin’ Official Video
 3 days ago
Keyshia Cole To Join Cast Of ‘Love &…
 3 days ago
Amber Rose And Her Dancer Boyfriend Broke Up
 3 days ago
‘RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About Nene Leakes…
 3 days ago
photos