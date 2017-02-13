Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley, Headkrack & Rock-T Recall First Heartbreak [EXCLUSIVE]

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
With Valentine’s Day this month, love and all things related to it is in the air! While, for couples, it means planning a special night to celebrate their romance, it also causes us to look back on the love we’ve had and lost- most notably, our first heartbreak. As the song says, “the first cut is the deepest,” so our first heartbreak is often an experience we never forget.

Rickey Smiley and the morning show guys chatted about their first time experiencing heartbreak. Click on the audio player to hear Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, and Rock-T tell their stories of heartbreak in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos