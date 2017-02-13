Rickey Smiley, Headkrack & Rock-T Recall First Heartbreak [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

With Valentine’s Day this month, love and all things related to it is in the air! While, for couples, it means planning a special night to celebrate their romance, it also causes us to look back on the love we’ve had and lost- most notably, our first heartbreak. As the song says, “the first cut is the deepest,” so our first heartbreak is often an experience we never forget.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rickey Smiley and the morning show guys chatted about their first time experiencing heartbreak. Click on the audio player to hear Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, and Rock-T tell their stories of heartbreak in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat’s Sermon For Pastor Caught With Cheating Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Granddad And Ms. Janie Take Hilarious Shots At Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Says He Should Be President Of The Little People [EXCLUSIVE]