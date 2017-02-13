[New Music] DJ Khaled Featuring Jay Z & Beyonce “Shining”

[New Music] DJ Khaled Featuring Jay Z & Beyonce "Shining"

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
You know Jay Z and Beyonce couldn’t leave you without some new music after the Grammy awards. The Husband and Wife joins DJ Khaled for the new track “Shining” which will appear on the social media king’s new album “Grateful.” Khaled wasn’t playing when he said this might be his best work.

Of course you have to head over to Tidal to hear Jay and Bey but we got you.

Related: Chance The Rapper & Drake Headline The 2017 Rap Grammy Winners

Related: [Watch] DJ Khaled Announces The Name Of His 10th Album In A Big Way

photos