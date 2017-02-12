Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: How Mother Bakewell Lost Her Son Too Soon [EXCLUSIVE]

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
In Bernice Jenkins‘ church announcements, she is sad to reveal the loss of Mother Bakewell’s eldest son, who was 26 years old and in excellent health. Listen to the audio player to hear more about this tragic and unexpected incident in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

photos