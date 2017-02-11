Pro-Life And Pro-Choice Activists To Protest Throughout The U.S.

Activists will hold nationwide demonstrations surrounding Planned Parenthood’s federal funding.

24 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Pro-choice and anti-abortion groups will host protests throughout the country on Saturday. According to Reuters, anti-abortion supporters will hold demonstrations in efforts to convince Congress and President Trump’s administration to take away Planned Parenthood’s federal funding, while pro-choice advocates will protest to show their solidarity with the organization.

From Reuters:

Anti-abortion groups have called demonstrations at more than 200 Planned Parenthood locations throughout the United States on Saturday to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the women’s health provider of federal funding.

Planned Parenthood supporters in turn have organized 150 counter-demonstrations outside politicians’ offices and government buildings.

Anti-abortion activists have said they were energized by the election of Republican Trump, who selected their long-time ally Mike Pence as vice president and nominated conservative jurist Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kelley Robinson, of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Support, told Reuters that Saturday’s protests were “spontaneously organized.” “All across the country, Planned Parenthood supporters are taking it upon themselves to organize in their communities on their own,” said Robinson. “Saturday, and every day, Planned Parenthood advocates and activists show that they refuse to be intimidated and they won’t back down.”

According to Planned Parenthood, taking away federal funding would make it harder for women to receive STD testing, pap smears, and birth control, reports the source.

SOURCE: Reuters

