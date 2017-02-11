Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

AOL Build Speaker Series - Cynthia Erivo, 'The Color Purple'

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


We will finally see Cynthia Erivo on the big screen, as the British talent will play Harriet Tubman in a new biopic.

According to Deadline, Erivo has been tapped as the title character in Macro/New Balloon’s film Harriet, a biopic about famous abolitionist and warrior Harriet Tubman. Seith Mann is attached to direct from a script by Gregory Allen Howard.

Erivo, who is nominated for a Best Musical Theater Album Grammy (show premieres Feb 12), won a Tony for her performance as “Celie” in Broadway’s The Color Purple. She’s also appeared in Netflix’s Chewing Gum and Mr. Selfridge.

Tubman is most known for her fearless, life-risking work to bring hundreds of slaves to the north through the Underground Railroad. But the iconic freedom fighter spent her entire life helping African-Americans get free beyond the 90-mile journey, by serving as a Civil War spy and opening up the Home for the Aged. As an American legend, the decision was made last year to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill with Tubman.

We can’t wait for this film!

RELATED STORIES:

Cynthia Erivo Is ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ At The Cosmopolitan Luncheon

Werk! ‘Hamilton,’ ‘The Color Purple’ And ‘Eclipsed’ Win At The Tony Awards

The Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Pays Tribute To Prince & It Will Give You Chills

Black History , Cynthia Ervio , Harriet Tubman

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman
 18 hours ago
Bibi Bourelly ‘Ballin’ Official Video
 19 hours ago
Keyshia Cole To Join Cast Of ‘Love &…
 21 hours ago
Amber Rose And Her Dancer Boyfriend Broke Up
 21 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About Nene Leakes…
 22 hours ago
59 reasons to watch the GRAMMYS
 1 day ago
Behind the scenes with Anthony Anderson
 1 day ago
Extra Butter: The Cast Of ‘LEGO Batman’ Reveals…
 2 days ago
Why Maya Angelou’s Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten
 2 days ago
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in…
 2 days ago
MadeinTYO Shares His Story About Living In Japan…
 2 days ago
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
KID CUDI “KITCHEN” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW
 2 days ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Operation Free Annalise Takes Some Major Twists
 2 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus The Mighty May Hath Fallen…
 2 days ago
Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having…
 3 days ago
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick:…
 3 days ago
photos