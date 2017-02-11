Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why It's Never Too Early In A Relationship To Celebrate Valentine's Day [EXCLUSIVE]

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
When Valentine’s Day comes around, it is generally understood that couples should take the time to celebrate the holiday together. But for couples who got together in the days before Valentine’s Day, what to do on the occasion might be a little less clear.

Rickey Smiley says that no matter what the circumstances, if two people are attached in any way by Valentine’s Day, there should definitely be some gift-giving. Click on the audio player to hear him explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

