Why It’s Never Too Early In A Relationship To Celebrate Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Valentine’s Day comes around, it is generally understood that couples should take the time to celebrate the holiday together. But for couples who got together in the days before Valentine’s Day, what to do on the occasion might be a little less clear.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rickey Smiley says that no matter what the circumstances, if two people are attached in any way by Valentine’s Day, there should definitely be some gift-giving. Click on the audio player to hear him explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Valentine’s Day Overrated? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Do’s & Don’ts For Your Valentine’s Day Dates [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Single Women Should Celebrate Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]