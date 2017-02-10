MadeinTYO Shares His Story About Living In Japan At The Radio One Grammy Lounge



The ‘Uber Everywhere’ rapper, MadeinTYO, tells Colby Colb about how he got his name, his experience living in Japan and how Ubering everywhere literally became a lifestyle.

