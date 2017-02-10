MadeinTYO Shares His Story About Living In Japan At The Radio One Grammy Lounge

MadeinTYO Shares His Story About Living In Japan At The Radio One Grammy Lounge

The ‘Uber Everywhere’ rapper, MadeinTYO, tells Colby Colb about how he got his name, his experience living in Japan and how Ubering everywhere literally became a lifestyle.

You can catch the 2017 Grammy’s this weekend on Sunday at pm. We will be live tweeting the red carpet so follow us on Twitter and Instagram @HipHopDetroit.

