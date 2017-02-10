Louisiana Judge Barred From Local Restaurant After Hurling The N-Word At A Black Woman

Louisiana Judge Barred From Local Restaurant After Hurling The N-Word At A Black Woman

Kaneitra Johnson used Facebook to describe her disturbing encounter with Judge Mike Erwin.

4 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Mike Erwin, a Baton Rouge judge, is no longer allowed to patronize Sammy’s Grill, a local eatery, after allegedly addressing a Black woman with the N-word.

According to The Advocate, the incident took place on February 3 between Erwin and Kaneitra Johnson, who wrote about her experience in a widely circulated Facebook post.

Johnson claims she was waiting for a seat with her party when she struck up a conversation with a Left driver who was seated at the bar. After standing and talking the Lyft driver offered Johnson his seat and the two eventually shared the seat at one point.

“I’m halfway on the seat and the Lyft driver is on the other half of the seat,” Johnson said in an interview with The Rogue Collection. “Then he asked for his jacket. All of a sudden I hear this older man behind me tell the Lyft driver, ‘You never give up your seat for a n—–.’”

“You should have made her get her fat n—– a– up,” he continued according to Johnson.

After a heated verbal exchange, police were called to the scene but no arrests were made, The Advocate reports. “We are going to be refusing his business,” Sammy Nagem, the restaurant’s manager told the outlet, who also noted the directive came from the establishment’s owner.

Numerous calls to the judge have gone un-answered, the outlet writes.

Erwin and Johnson had a previous encounter when Erwin was assigned to Johnson’s traffic case in 2010. Johnson said she did not recognize the judge until after speaking with authorities, The Advocate writes.

Erwin has served on the bench since 1990 and was re-elected in 2014, The Advocate reports.

SOURCE: The AdvocateThe Rogue Collection

