GOP Confirms Trump Controversial Health & Human Services Nominee

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

GOP Confirms Trump Controversial Health & Human Services Nominee

The Republicans set the stage for promised repeal of Obamacare and attack on abortion rights.

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The Senate voted 52 – 47 along party lines early Friday morning to confirm Rep. Tom Price, a Georgia Republican, as secretary of health and human services, NBC News reports.

This sets the stage for a political showdown over the future of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which the Republicans have vowed to repeal. Also in the crosshairs of the new HHS secretary are the future of abortion rights, as well as cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

An impending assault on health care comes as more than 12.2 million people signed up for Obamacare nationwide this year, reports the  New York Times. Nearly 64 percent of the enrollees live in red states that voted for President Donald Trump in November, possibly complicating the GOP’s efforts to dismantle the law.

Price’s nomination was plagued by ethical and legal questions about his health care stock trades. Democrats wanted a thorough probe into Price’s investments in companies that could benefitted from legislation he introduced.

A USA Today analysis found that Price “often misstated” when he purchased stocks or “failed” to report the purchases of biotech stocks. One biotech company, Innae Immunotherapeutics, gave him “preferential treatment” on private stock offerings, according to USA Today.

SOURCE: NBC News, New York Times, USA Today

SEE ALSO:

Senate Confirms Jeff Sessions As Attorney General

Top Twitter Reactions To Billionaire Betsy DeVos Confirmation As Education Secretary

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

abortion rights , Health and Human Services , HHS , Medicaid , Medicare , Obamacare , Tom Price

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
KID CUDI “KITCHEN” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW
 6 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Operation Free Annalise Takes Some Major Twists
 13 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus The Mighty May Hath Fallen…
 13 hours ago
Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having…
 23 hours ago
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick:…
 1 day ago
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 1 day ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 2 days ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 2 days ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 2 days ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 2 days ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 2 days ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 2 days ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 2 days ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 2 days ago
Eminem Apparently Called Big Sean “One Of the…
 2 days ago
photos