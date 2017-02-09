The End Of An Era: Aretha Franklin Is Retiring

Aretha Franklin, who is the owner of one of the most powerful voices of our time announced she will be retiring at the end of this year.

She revealed to Detroit TV station WDIV that she will release one more album in September before retiring.

“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told a reporter. The Queen Of Soul said her new album would feature a production from Stevie Wonder himself. But don’t worry, even though there will be no more Franklin albums, she isn’t leaving music altogether.

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now,” Franklin said. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”

Aretha will record her album in Detroit, the city where she grew up. “I keep my business in Detroit, or as close to Detroit as possible,” she said in the interview.

SOURCE: The Guardian

