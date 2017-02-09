Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Chris Brown Reminds Us All Why We Should Never Date Him [EXCLUSIVE]

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Chris Brown has been in the news for his behavior toward women he’s been involved with before. His highly publicized and tumultuous relationships with Karrueche and Rihanna, for example, highlighted some of the crazy habits of his that would make any woman want to leave.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Recently, he admitted in a now-deleted Instagram video to being that creepy stalker type that women hate, who will harass a woman and “make [her] miserable” if he loves her. …Okay, Chris. If anybody needed more of a reason to steer clear of him, we’ve got it right here. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Chris Brown Is Right To Cut Off His Friends [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Are People Constantly Lying On Chris Brown? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: The Lesson Chris Brown Should Have Learned By Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

19 Throwback Photos Of Chris Brown You HAVE To See! (PHOTOS)

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Throwback Photos Of Chris Brown You HAVE To See! (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Chris Brown Reminds Us All Why We Should Never Date Him [EXCLUSIVE]

19 Throwback Photos Of Chris Brown You HAVE To See! (PHOTOS)

Chris Brown , dating , Gary with Da Tea , Instagram , Relationship , Stalker , women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick:…
 6 hours ago
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 10 hours ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 18 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 1 day ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 1 day ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 1 day ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 1 day ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 1 day ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 1 day ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 1 day ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 1 day ago
Eminem Apparently Called Big Sean “One Of the…
 1 day ago
Sister Of Slain Artist Messy Mya Sues Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
T.I. Denies He Took Side Chick To Super…
 1 day ago
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake On Trump: One Man Can’t Tear This…
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 2 days ago
photos