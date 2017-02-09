Chris Brown Reminds Us All Why We Should Never Date Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Chris Brown has been in the news for his behavior toward women he’s been involved with before. His highly publicized and tumultuous relationships with Karrueche and Rihanna, for example, highlighted some of the crazy habits of his that would make any woman want to leave.

Recently, he admitted in a now-deleted Instagram video to being that creepy stalker type that women hate, who will harass a woman and “make [her] miserable” if he loves her. …Okay, Chris. If anybody needed more of a reason to steer clear of him, we’ve got it right here. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

