Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I., Young Thug & Lil Yachty

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Atlanta’s impact on entertainment and music constantly is moving the culture and Viceland featured A-Town in it’s latest edition of Noisey!

Noisey host Zach Goldbaum posted about the documentary to his Twitter account.

“Atlanta is on top because artists make it, stay, and give back. Other cities could learn from that model. Thanks for watching y’all,” wrote Goldbaum.

Watch the full video above for guest appearance from the ATL’s own Jeezy, T.I., Killer Mike, Migos, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, and Lil Yachty.

Shout out to Viceland for the look!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: