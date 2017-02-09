Ex-Knick Charles Oakley Ejected From Game After Allegedly Going After Team’s Owner

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ex-Knick Charles Oakley Ejected From Game After Allegedly Going After Team’s Owner

The very physical former power forward for the team says James Dolan had security confronted him first.

4 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

After a contentious kerfuffle in the stands, basketball legend Charles Oakley was physically escorted out of  Madison Square Garden, and arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal trespass on Wednesday night.

Of course, this being 2017, most of the altercation was caught on camera and from several angles.

Oakley, who was a few rows away from Knick Team Owner James Dolan as the Knicks took on the LA Clippers, said that Garden security asked him to leave because Dolan did not want him there.

“I was there for four minutes,” Oakley said late Wednesday night to the New York Daily News. “I didn’t say anything to him. I swear on my mother. They came over and wanted to know why I was sitting there. I bought the ticket. I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave. And I said I’m not leaving.”

But “police sources” say that the former Knick did in fact yell at the team owner after which Oakley was confronted by security, forcefully shoving one guard and appearing to hit another before he was physically removed from the stands.

After being escorted through the tunnel, Oakley was overheard shouting, “F–k that, let me go.”

Oakley, an All-Star who helped the Knicks reach the NBA Finals in 1994, reportedly has a contentious history with Dolan—a Donald Trump supporter—and has been excluded from invitations and tributes reserved for former players.

Oakley has maintained that Dolan doesn’t like his honesty and bluntness about the team and its choices—and there has been lots of criticism aimed at the Knicks these days.

Oakley was released from the Midtown South precinct at around midnight by police and snuck out the back door and into a black SUV, avoiding the waiting press outside.

The Knicks released a shady statement via Twitter calling Oakley’s behavior, “highly inappropriate and completely abusive. …He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO: 

Steph Curry Slams CEO For Supporting Donald Trump

Carmelo Anthony Admits He Was Close To Parting Ways With The Knicks

Charles Oakley , James Dolan , Madison Square Garden , new york knicks

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Ex-Knick Charles Oakley Ejected From Game After Allegedly Going After Team’s Owner

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 5 hours ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 12 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 21 hours ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 21 hours ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 22 hours ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 22 hours ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 22 hours ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 24 hours ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 24 hours ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 1 day ago
Eminem Apparently Called Big Sean “One Of the…
 1 day ago
Sister Of Slain Artist Messy Mya Sues Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
T.I. Denies He Took Side Chick To Super…
 1 day ago
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake On Trump: One Man Can’t Tear This…
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 2 days ago
Got Work? – Who’s Hiring Metro Atlanta!
 2 days ago
photos