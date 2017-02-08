Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Migos On How Their Friendship Influences Their Artistic Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


From Donald Glover to Q-Tip, rappers have stood up left and right in support of Atlanta rap group Migos. Migos came through to the studio and talked about which co-sign from the many major artists that have endorsed them and their skills has meant the most to them. They also explain how they resist the pitfalls that often plague groups in the music industry by staying united.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus they detail their process in the studio, and how their unity and the bond between them influences their process. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Migos Drops Hints About Their Collaboration With Childish Gambino [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Will Migos Bring Donald Glover Out Of “Rap-Retirement?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Could Fans Actually Get Migos To Perform At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

10 photos Launch gallery

The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Continue reading The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/4213302/lol-watch-donald-glover-laugh-at-reporter-who-mispronounced-migos-bad-boujee/"><strong>Donald Glover</strong> gave a shout-out to the Migos</a> during his Golden Globes acceptance speech and the Internet went wild.

bond , Friendship , Migos , music , recording , studio

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 5 hours ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 12 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 21 hours ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 21 hours ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 22 hours ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 22 hours ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 22 hours ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 24 hours ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 24 hours ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 1 day ago
Eminem Apparently Called Big Sean “One Of the…
 1 day ago
Sister Of Slain Artist Messy Mya Sues Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
T.I. Denies He Took Side Chick To Super…
 1 day ago
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake On Trump: One Man Can’t Tear This…
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 2 days ago
Got Work? – Who’s Hiring Metro Atlanta!
 2 days ago
photos