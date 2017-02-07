Sudanese Doctor Reunited With Colleagues In New York After President Trump’s Travel Ban Left Him Stranded

Sudanese Doctor Reunited With Colleagues In New York After President Trump’s Travel Ban Left Him Stranded

Kamal Fadlalla, 33, quickly booked his ticket back to the U.S. after a Washington federal judge issued a temporary halt on the executive action.

1 day ago

NewsOne Staff
A Sudanese doctor was reunited with colleagues at JFK Airport on Monday after President Trump’s travel ban kept him from entering the United States, DNAinfo New York reports.

Dr. Kamal Fadlalla, a second-year resident at Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn, was overseas visiting family in Sudan when Trump signed the executive action barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States.

Fadlalla, 33, was initially turned away at an airport in Khartoum, Sudan on January 29, the outlet reports.

His colleagues in New York staged a campaign that caught the attention of city councilman Robert Cornegy Jr. and Public Advocate Letitia James, who welcomed Fadlalla at the airport on Monday.

“I am here to tell President Trump that this is not a reality show: His actions have real consequences on real lives, both in my district and across the United States,” Cornegy wrote in a statement obtained by DNAinfo.

When a federal judge in Washington issued a temporary halt on Trump’s executive order, Fadlalla quickly booked his ticket back to the U.S., ABC News reports.

“My colleagues, friends, family, they text me that this decision was made, in Washington, so everybody was saying congratulations, everything’s going to be fine now, so immediately I book my flight,” he said in an interview with the outlet.

He says the ban has the potential to affect fellow residents from other countries who may not be allowed to travel back and forth from their home countries.

After the stressful ordeal, Fadlalla is relieved to be back in the States.

“So I’m happy that I’m here now, I can see my patients,” he said.

SOURCE: DNAinfo New YorkABC News

