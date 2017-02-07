‘Young,’ ‘Beautiful’ Photograph Of Harriet Tubman Surfaces After Many Years

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Young,’ ‘Beautiful’ Photograph Of Harriet Tubman Surfaces After Many Years

Although many have seen the iconic photo of “Black Moses” in her later years, a new image of her in her 40s has just turned up.

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

A rare photo of Harriet Tubman, one of America’s most revered freedom fighters, has just surfaced in Auburn, N.Y., where she made her home after the Civil War.

Auburnpub.com reports that New York City auction house Swann Galleries will auction the new photo of Tubman off on March 30.

The photo shows her seated, wearing a black blouse with an overlapping white collar, and a white patterned skirt. One of Tubman’s biographers, Dr. Kate Clifford Larson, estimated that Tubman was between 43 and 46 years old when the photo was taken.

Dr. Larson, author of the biography, Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero, estimates that Tubman was living in Auburn, N.Y., where she had purchased land in from then-Sen. William H. Seward — land that will soon become part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.

Larson says that she has never run across a heretofore unseen photograph of the fierce conductor of the Underground Railroad, but immediately knew the image was authentic.

“There’s no doubt in my mind about the provenance of the photo and that it is Tubman,” said Larson. “I had never run across it.”

What’s remarkable about this photograph is that she’s so proud and dignified and beautiful. She looks so young,” she adds. “This is the vibrant young Tubman just coming off her work during the Civil War. She’s building her life with her family in Auburn.”

The photo comes from an album owned by Tubman’s friend Emily Howland, whose album also contained the more familiar photo of Tubman standing above a rocking back chair.

SOURCE: Auburnpub.com

SEE ALSO:

National Park In Upstate New York To Be Named After Harriet Tubman

Activists Push For Statue Of Harriet Tubman At Maryland State House

 

Auburn , Black Moses , Harriet Tubman , Harriet Tubman National Historic Park , N.Y. , new Harriet Tubman photo , Underground Railroad

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘Young,’ ‘Beautiful’ Photograph Of Harriet Tubman Surfaces After Many Years

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake On Trump: One Man Can’t Tear This…
 3 hours ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 7 hours ago
Got Work? – Who’s Hiring Metro Atlanta!
 8 hours ago
Cavalier J.R. Smith Holds Premature Daughter Dakota For…
 8 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To Bronzeville Episode #1
 11 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Thinks Donald Trump Is A…
 11 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘CULTURE’ TOPS CHARTS
 11 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Kimbella Plays Guard Dog In Yandy’s…
 19 hours ago
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 1 day ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”
 1 day ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 1 day ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 1 day ago
T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons…
 1 day ago
GOOGLE Takes A Stand!
 1 day ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 1 day ago
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 1 day ago
photos