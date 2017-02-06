News & Gossip
Tracy Reese Leads CFDA Partnership With Planned Parenthood For NYFW

1 day ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
During New York Fashion Week, pins from Planned Parenthood will be featured everywhere in an effort to promote awareness and education on issues such as STI testing, birth control and sex education. After having a strong presence in the Women’s March in Washington DC after the inauguration, the CFDA decided to partner up with Planned Parenthood during a time when many designers will be under one roof.

The pins come in a bright pink color and were designed by the Conde Nast Creative Group. They plan on having the pins worn by front-row guests during the shows as well as designers and models who will be hitting the runway.

Spearheaded by CFDA board member Tracy Reese, the pins are a reflection of the impact fashion had during the Women’s March and they intend to keep that presence going with the upcoming New York Fashion Week. In a statement, Tracy says, “Planned Parenthood is often the only option for this type of care in underserved communities. By creating a visually engaging and fashionable pin, we hope to create an organic social media movement promoting awareness and education.”

To find out more about Planned Parenthood, visit them here.

To see if your favorite designer will be at New York Fashion week, go here.

Get into these melanin-rich and fashion-forward photos from New York Fashion Week! We chose the best photos from the #NYFWNoir hashtag.

 

