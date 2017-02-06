News & Gossip
Larenz Tate Lands Recurring Role On ‘Power’

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 Triumph Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Power just got that much sexier. Beloved actor Larenz Tate announced he landed a recurring role on upcoming season of the hit Starz show.

Tate will play Rashad Tate, a councilman from Jamaica, Queens, Deadline reports. Season four of Power is set to air in the Summer of 2017. Filming has already begun.

50 Cent, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora & More Reveal The Keys To Making ‘Power’ Moves

Omari Hardwick: ‘Denzel Washington Saved Me When I Was Homeless’

