Music
Home > Uncategorized

Mr. Mince ft. Scarface – “Keep Moving” [NEW MUSIC]

7 mins ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Former Dallas, Cowboy player Jeremy Mincey, a.k.a Mr. Mince, has always loved music and poetry, even before his successful career in the NFL. As an artist, Mr. Mince aims to bring some balance back to the “universal language” of music, and you can hear that in this track, “Keep Moving,” which features bars by rapper Scarface. Check out the song for yourself in the player above!

Hip Hop , jeremy mincey , Love , mr. mince , music , new music , rapper , scarface

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mr. Mince ft. Scarface – “Keep Moving” [NEW MUSIC]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 3 hours ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 24 hours ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 2 days ago
Florida Entrepreneur Creates Gun Fashion Line For Women
OMG! Find Out Why Model/Actor Tyson Beckford Pulls…
 2 days ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!
 2 days ago
Watch How Black Movie Lovers Turned Up At Sundance
 3 days ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s Smarts Can’t Keep Her Out…
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 4 days ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 4 days ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 4 days ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 4 days ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 4 days ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 4 days ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 4 days ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 4 days ago
photos