Mr. Mince ft. Scarface – “Keep Moving” [NEW MUSIC]



Former Dallas, Cowboy player Jeremy Mincey, a.k.a Mr. Mince, has always loved music and poetry, even before his successful career in the NFL. As an artist, Mr. Mince aims to bring some balance back to the “universal language” of music, and you can hear that in this track, “Keep Moving,” which features bars by rapper Scarface. Check out the song for yourself in the player above!

