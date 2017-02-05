Lil’ Kim Says That Her New Album Is On The Way

Lil Kim‘s fifth studio album Black Widow may be here sooner that you think.

The Queen Bee took to Instagram to announce that she’s settled and focused in Los Angeles while working on her fifth studio LP. “Yea Beehive I’ll be in my second home LA working on my album!!,” she writes in the caption of herself pictured in the studio. “If you see me leave believe it’s about that [money].”

Black Widow would be her first studio release since The Naked Truth which dropped in 2005.

See Kim’s stunning LA pics below:

Yea beehive ya'll know what time it is 📝🎶 #lilkimseason A photo posted by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Yea Beehive I'll be in my second home LA working on my album!! If you see me leave believe it's about that 💰|📸: @thatstlz A photo posted by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Bestie vibes @tiffanypanhilason✨👯🎶 My nephew @rahsmooth made sure I had that fly comfortable writing gear. Thank you baby 😘 A photo posted by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

