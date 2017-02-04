CNN Confuses Country Singer Faith Hill With Faith Evans; Twitter Erupts

CNN Confuses Country Singer Faith Hill With Faith Evans; Twitter Erupts

Who is in charge of fact checking over there?

We’re not sure who is in charge of fact checking over at CNN, but we’re pretty confident that whoever it is they are in big trouble after making a colossal mistake that has since gone viral.

On Friday night, the cable news network tweeted an article about the upcoming duets album between R&B singer Faith Evans and her late husband The Notorious B.I.G., but instead they suggested that it was country singer Faith Hill instead.

And Twitter refused to let CNN live that down:

Even Hill and Evans brought the jokes:

Afterwards, the two singers talked about collaborating together:

To make matters worse, CNN didn’t bother to delete the post, they just issued a correction:

Look, we all make mistakes, so we’re not judging, but this is pretty hilarious!

Faith Evans’ and The Notorious B.I.G’s The King & I will be released May 19th.

photos