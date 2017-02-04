Why Rickey Smiley Says He Should Be President Of The Little People [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Everybody knows how passionate Rickey Smiley is about little people, and especially Juicy and the Little Women: Atlanta cast. He wants to use his platform for good and run for president of the little people, so he can be a voice for them and help get laws passed.

But as Da Brat points out, he may not be permitted to be president of the little people, since he is not a little person himself. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

