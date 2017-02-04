Why Rickey Smiley Says He Should Be President Of The Little People [EXCLUSIVE]

Everybody knows how passionate Rickey Smiley is about little people, and especially Juicy and the Little Women: Atlanta cast. He wants to use his platform for good and run for president of the little people, so he can be a voice for them and help get laws passed.
But as Da Brat points out, he may not be permitted to be president of the little people, since he is not a little person himself. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE on weekdays from 6-10am EST.
It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]
