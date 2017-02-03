Protest Explodes At NYU Against Right-Wing Speaker Gavin McInnes

Photo by

Protest Explodes At NYU Against Right-Wing Speaker Gavin McInnes

At least four arrested after a scuffle with police Thursday night.

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
A wild protest against right-wing speaker Gavin McInnes erupted at New York University Thursday night following a violent rally at the University of California, Berkeley, reports PIX 11.

From PIX 11:

At least four people were arrested Thursday night after scuffling with police outside of an appearance by right-wing comedian Gavin McInnes at NYU, police sources say.

The NYU Anti-Fascists organized the event on Facebook titled “Disrupt Gavin McInnes at NYU.” “Come to Kimmel, Rosenthal Pavilion to let NYU know that we will not stand for bigotry, racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny on our campus,” the Facebook post read.

The co-founder of Vice [McInnes] was invited to speak on campus by the NYU College Republicans…Protests erupted Wednesday night at UC Berkeley in California ahead of a planned appearance by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Administrators ended up canceling the event two hours before the Breitbart editor’s speech…President Donald Trump took to social media Thursday to denounce the UC Berkeley protests.

The protest invite also included statements about the conservative McInnes referring to Jada Pinkett-Smith as a “monkey actress” among other negative things, reports Metro.

SOURCE: PIX 11Metro

campus protests , college campus racism , Gavin McInnes , NYU

photos