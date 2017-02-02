Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her Chronic Lateness

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty
Lauryn Hill
has been pissing people off for the last few years with her
persistent lateness
or just plain not showing up to her shows at all.
Earlier this week, the singer pulled another no-show move, arriving three hours late to her concert in Pittsburgh. After receiving major heat on social media, L Boogie finally apologized for her antics. She penned a letter to her fans and shared it on Twitter, simply captioned,
“To my fans in Pittsburgh.”
In the letter, Hill claimed there were “factors out of our control,” including the snowy weather in NYC that contributed to her lateness. She wrote,
“Due to the snow yesterday in NYC, half of my band, and some other members of my crew, were stuck at LGA airport all day. The promoter notified people of the new start time though social media, and as fans got to the venue.”
Do you think this is the last time that Ms. Lauryn Hill will be running on Lauryn Hill time? Only time will tell if she’s learned a lesson.
PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Bradley Cooper, & More!
11 photos Launch gallery
1. She woke up like this! Pregnant Olivia Wilde was seen leaving the gym in West Hollywood.
Source:Wenn
1 of 11
2. Lauryn Hill is photographed in a fashionable frenzy leaving the David Letterman Show and signing autographs for fans.
Source:Splash
2 of 11
3. Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper try to make a discreet exit while leaving the premiere of "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
Source:Splash
3 of 11
4. Welcome to the winners' circle! Leonardo DiCaprio, director Martin Scorsese, and Jonah Hill pose for photos with the Cinema Vanguard Award, where DiCaprio and Scorsese were both honored.
Source:Getty
4 of 11
5. Thank God for the glam squad! A model at the Mark and Estel 2014 fasion show prepares to walk the runway by texting her worries away.
Source:Getty
5 of 11
6. Who parties harder than these girls? Our favorite celebrity women got together to walk the runway for the Go Red For Women - The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection 2014 fashion show.
Source:Getty
6 of 11
7. Pretty in polka dots! Kelly Rowland strikes a pose, showing off her awesome biceps before watching the JC Obando fashion show in NYC.
Source:Getty
7 of 11
8. Alicia Quarles gets her dance on as she makes her way down the runway at the Go Red for Women - The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection 2014 Show in NYC.
Source:Getty
8 of 11
9. Three's company for actress AnnaSophia Robb, Model Ireland Baldwin and Bella Thorne, who attended the Go Red For Women The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection 2014 Show.
Source:Getty
9 of 11
10. Adrienne Bailon and Jackie Cruz start off Fashion Week the right way by looking fab at the Desigual show at Lincoln Center.
Source:Getty
10 of 11
11. Joe Jonas and his date Blanda Eggenschwiler were photographed sittin' pretty in the front row at the Richard Chai fashion show in NYC.
Source:Getty
11 of 11