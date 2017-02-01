Eric Garner’s Mom, Al Sharpton’s Daughter Arrested During SCOTUS Protest Outside Trump Tower

Eric Garner’s Mom, Al Sharpton’s Daughter Arrested During SCOTUS Protest Outside Trump Tower

Gwen Carr and Ashley Sharpton were among 11 people taken in by handcuffs for blocking traffic.

Gwen Carr, mother to Eric Garner, and Ashley Sharpton, the youngest daughter of Al Sharpton, were among a group of demonstrators arrested outside of Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday night, the New York Post reports.

According to NBC New York, about 30 protesters gathered to speak out against President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS pick, Neil Gorsuch. Trump nominated the Colorado native and federal appeals judge during a Tuesday primetime press conference at the White House.

Carr and Sharpton were among 11 people taken in by handcuffs for blocking traffic, NBC New York reports.

“In an act of civil disobedience and in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Eric Garner’s mom and others were arrested tonight…over President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch,” Sharpton’s spokeswoman Rachel Noerdlinger wrote in a statement.

Sharpton, who heads the Youth Huddle group in her father’s National Action Network, tweeted ahead of the resistance on Tuesday evening.

Carr was catapulted to national attention after her son Eric was killed during a police-chokehold incident on July 17, 2014. She, along with Sybrina Fulton, Cleopatra Pendleton-CowleyLucia McBath, Maria Hamilton, Lezley McSpadden and Geneva Reed-Veal, each tragically connected by the loss of their children due to police brutality or excessive force, head “The Mothers of The Movement,” an effort to curb gun violence and violent interactions with law enforcement.

SOURCE: New York Post, NBC New York

photos