Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll Who Tried To Come For His Daughter

The gospel singer went from holy to hood real quick.

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty


Kirk Franklin doesn’t play when it comes to God or his family.

The legendary gospel singer proved as much this week after a Twitter troll attempted to threaten his daughter. The drama started with Franklin venting his frustration about Donald Trumps outrageous Muslim ban:

One troll replied to Franklin, saying, “I trust u’ll be leaving ur doors unlocked tonight. Oh & ur brothers want to know if u have a daughter.” Then, all hell broke loose.

Franklin tweeted back, and deleted, “Yes I have a daughter and the ability to protect her. Please come so I can have a reason to introduce you to it in Jesus name.”

After realizing that social media actually thrived off of his pettiness, the gospel star took to Twitter again, this time to apologize for his Plies-like behavior, tweeting:

All’s fair in love and gospel.

