Twitter Went In On Lauryn Hill For Showing Up Ridiculously Late To Her Own Concert

Another day, another Lauryn Hill performance mishap.

The R&B legend pissed fans off yet again after failing to show up on time for a concert in Pittsburgh. Hill’s scheduled time to hit the stage for the Heinz Hall concert was 8 p.m., but according to tweets from the venue, by 11 p.m., she still was M.I.A. Some fans say Hill came in just as audience members were standing in line for refunds.

Of course, Twitter didn’t let it slide without dragging the legend first:

Lauryn Hill can't be late to her shows if y'all stop buying her tickets. pic.twitter.com/rcV63Mexa2 — NUFF💬 (@nuffsaidNY) February 1, 2017

Lauryn Hill every time she's booked for a show… pic.twitter.com/14YNzHOkgJ — Lea (@_MissLeandra) February 1, 2017

Dog. #laurynhill had a packed house and full band setup and didn't show. pic.twitter.com/MYMDeHlP23 — Wells P (@Wells_P) February 1, 2017

HOST: Andddddd now, ladies and gentlemen, LAURYN HILL!!!!!!! LAURYN HILL: *at home* pic.twitter.com/fPdBVWUpJB — Wild Wild Seth (@SpikeReeds) February 1, 2017

This isn’t the first time, and probably won’t be the last, that the star has disappointed fans with her poor time management skills. Last year, she defended her chronic lateness in a Facebook post, saying, “The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others.”

Are we still buying that?