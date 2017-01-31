Rickey Smiley On The Classy Way His Mom Sold Weed [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack reported a story about a couple of employees at a Burger King in New Hampshire who were arrested for selling drugs through the drive-thru. As Headkrack tells the story, it makes he and Rickey Smiley recall the times when they were around family members who sold weed here and there- and when they figured out what was going on.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Isn’t Done Making Amends For His Son’s Comments [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Riles Up Ms. Janie With Outrageous Suggestions [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Had To Set Some Rules For “Rickey Smiley For Real” Producers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Gossip Gallery: Drug Busts, Baby News & More
15 photos Launch gallery
Gossip Gallery: Drug Busts, Baby News & More
1. Craig Robinson busted!1 of 15
2. Baby on the way for the blue-eyed star!2 of 15
3. Lee Thompson Young suffered with what?3 of 15
4. Jermaine Jackson is broke!4 of 15
5. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon on the rocks?5 of 15
6. Michael Strahan and Nicole Murphy’s New Digs!6 of 15
7. Lauryn Hill is a free woman!7 of 15
8. Halle and Olivier’s baby boy has a name!8 of 15
9. Chad Johnson kisses Evelyn Lozada…sort of!9 of 15
10. Usher Raymond and Tameka Foster have more drama!10 of 15
11. Mariah Carey is starting fresh!11 of 15
12. Vivica A. Fox is on the prowl!12 of 15
13. Wedding bells for entertainment’s hottest couple?13 of 15
14. The Jenners split!14 of 15
15. Kevin Hart’s ex Torrei Hart is joining what?15 of 15
comments – Add Yours