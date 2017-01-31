Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley On The Classy Way His Mom Sold Weed [EXCLUSIVE]

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Headkrack reported a story about a couple of employees at a Burger King in New Hampshire who were arrested for selling drugs through the drive-thru. As Headkrack tells the story, it makes he and Rickey Smiley recall the times when they were around family members who sold weed here and there- and when they figured out what was going on.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

photos