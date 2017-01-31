Entertainment News
Lebron James SNAPS On Charles Barkley, Calls Him ‘A Hater’

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty


Tell him how you feel Bronie! Lebron finally had enough of Charles Barkley hating on him over the past 14 years he’s been playing in the league and he went all the way in on Barkley.

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.

“All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

“Go watch the ’93 Finals when John Paxson hit the shot,” James said. “Barkley and Jordan were laughing and joking with each other during one of the games while somebody’s shooting a free throw. In the Finals. But, oh, nobody were friends back then.”

“I went to see Melo at the Garden two years ago when we were in New York,” James said. “They played Portland. I went up to a suite at halftime, and Phil Jackson didn’t say one word to me.”

“I’m here to win ballgames and take care of my teammates and take care of my, what’s that word, oh, my ‘posse,’” James said, animatedly.

He had more words for Barkley too.

“I know he wanted to retire a long time ago, but he can’t,” James said. “He’s stuck up on that stage every week.”

James then issued a challenge, of sorts.

“And if this makes him want to talk to me, the schedule’s out there,” James said. “He knows every road arena I’ll be in. Don’t just come up to me at All-Star and shake my hand and smile.”

 

