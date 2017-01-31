Why Chris Brown Is Right To Cut Off His Friends [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Chris Brown is known for getting into trouble, especially when he’s got his fleet of friends around and unsupervised. A few months ago, we witnessed a huge mess go down at Chris’ house after somebody let in a schemer. That wouldn’t be the first, or the last time one of Breezy’s friends caused some madness to go down.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Most recently, Chris Brown had to cut his friends off from their driving privileges after one of them got into a wreck- with one of his expensive cars. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Shares Medical Opinion On Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Are People Constantly Lying On Chris Brown? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: The Lesson Chris Brown Should Have Learned By Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]