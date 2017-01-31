Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Chris Brown Is Right To Cut Off His Friends [EXCLUSIVE]

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Chris Brown is known for getting into trouble, especially when he’s got his fleet of friends around and unsupervised. A few months ago, we witnessed a huge mess go down at Chris’ house after somebody let in a schemer. That wouldn’t be the first, or the last time one of Breezy’s friends caused some madness to go down.

Most recently, Chris Brown had to cut his friends off from their driving privileges after one of them got into a wreck- with one of his expensive cars. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Car , Chris Brown , crash , drive , friends , Keys

photos