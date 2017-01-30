News & Gossip
How Donald Trump Made His ‘Muslim Ban’ Legal With The Help Of Rudy Giuliani

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At His Trump Tower Residence In New York

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty


In his first week as president, Donald Trump signed an executive order that blocks Syrian refugees from traveling to America indefinitely, bars individuals from seven countries temporarily, suspends all refugee settlement for 120 days, and prioritizes refugee entrance into America based on religion.

Now, Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani is not only admitting to putting together the commission that helped make the executive order possible, but according to him, Trump most definitely called it a “Muslim ban” when he first inquired about its legality.

“When he first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban,’” Giuliani said in a Fox News interview. “He called me up and said, ‘Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.’”

He adds that he and the team he put together switched focus from religion to danger: “What we did was we focused on, instead of religion, danger. The areas of the world that create danger for us, which is a factual basis, not a religious basis – perfectly legal, perfectly sensible, and that’s what the ban is based on. It’s not based on religion. It’s based on places where there are substantial evidence that people are sending terrorists into our country.”

