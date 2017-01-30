Canadian Prime Minister Calls Quebec Mosque Shooting ‘Terrorist Attack On Muslims’

Canadian Prime Minister Calls Quebec Mosque Shooting ‘Terrorist Attack On Muslims’

Gunmen killed at least six worshippers and injured eight others.

1 day ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a deadly shooting Sunday at a Quebec mosque during evening prayers was a terrorist attack, CBS News reports.

At least two gunmen fired at worshipers in what witnesses described as a coordinated attack, according to CNN. The police arrested two suspects—one of them at the scene of the shooting.

Six people, ranging in age from approximately 35 to 70, died. Eight worshippers were injured. Some of them are in serious condition.

Trudeau condemned the “terrorist attack on Muslims” and expressed condolences to the victims in a statement. He also sent out this tweet:

He added: “Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”

The attack comes against the backdrop of mass protests and outrage—at home and abroad—over President Donald Trump’s travel ban to the United States from certain Muslim countries.

News of the attack led to increased police patrols at mosques in some American cities. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted condolences to the Canadian victims and solidarity in the fight against hate crimes.

This comes on the heels of a fire on Saturday that destroyed a mosque in Victoria, Texas. Time reported that the mosque was previously the target of a hate crime.

