It looks like the Snapchat king is about to begin his conquest in the world of TV. It’s been reported that DJ Khaled will be be joining “The Voice” this season as Alicia Keys ’ advisor. Khaled received the news via text, and is feeling confident Keys will end up victorious against her fellow judges.What do y’all think? Is DJ Khaled going to make “The Voice” his new Snapchat playground? The next season begins Feb. 27. Major Key Alert!!!