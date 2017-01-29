Entertainment News
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her Muslim Ban Tweet: “Is She Even American??”

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Songs Of Hope X 10th Anniversary Event Benefiting City Of Hope

Azealia Banks and Rihanna have been at odds for years, and Banks is no stranger to hitting below the belt. The latest drama erupted over a tweet Rihanna issued about President Trump’s Muslim Ban that has caused worldwide anger and panic. “America is being ruined right before our eyes,” the Bajan singer exclaimed. “What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!”

Though many other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Sia all reacted similarly to Trump’s executive order, Banks singled out Rihanna with a nasty response questioning her right to speak on American issues while simultaneously defending Trump. “No this is all stupid and wrong,” Banks commented under a repost of Rihanna’s tweet on For Harriet’s Instagram page. “Is she even American??? Can she even vote? We started a war we HAVE to finish or it will finish us.

Never one to be outdone, Rihanna clapped back with an expertly shady Instagram post owning her immigrant status and poking fun at Banks’ bizarre ritual of sacrificing chickens. “The face you make when you a immigrant,” Rih Rih taunts.

That’s when Banks took it further and responded with pretty serious accusations about Rihanna, including that she sleeps with people in the industry for tracks and has a crystal meth addiction. Jesus, take the wheel!

We’re not exactly sure what Rihanna did to grind Banks’s gears so bad, but the back and forth banter is hilariously petty. *Grabs additional popcorn*

SOURCE: The Shade Room

photos