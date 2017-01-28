Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Presents: 'A Mother's Love' at the Rialto Center For The Arts In Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


If there was any doubt about Apollo Nida moving on from his marriage to Phaedra Parks, there’s now photo evidence. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star posed with his fiancé Sherien Almufti during a recent prison visit, she shared the photo on her Instagram page.

“Missing bae @apollonida03 love you, can’t wait to see you!! #FreeAp #TeamSherienandApollo #Apollonida,” she says.


The couple have been together for over a year, initially keeping their relationship low key. For those of you who watch ‘RHOA’ you know that Parks has also been dating too. The couple share two boys together.

From the look of things Nida and Almufti seem to be happy despite his eight-year prison sentence. And Almufti who is a Pennsylvania-based real estate agent is also breaking ground on a Middle Eastern restaurant in Philadelphia— so she seems to be keeping busy.

No word on if Almufti will actually be on ‘RHOA’, as previously reported but from the look of her Instagram page, she’s definitely watching.

RELATED STORIES:

Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks

UPDATE: Apollo Nida Responds To Phaedra Park’s Open Divorce Petition

Apollo Nida Got Engaged In Jail & His New Fiancée Will Be On ‘RHOA’

Apollo Nida , phaedra parks , reality stars , RHOA

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams, sports, Venus Williams, Wimbledon, Tennis
WATCH Serena Williams Defeat Her Sister Venus Williams…
 6 hours ago
Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo
 6 hours ago
SEVYN STREETER IN THE 979 DALLAS BEAT STUDIOS
Watch Sevyn Streeter Talk ‘Girl Disrupted,’ Women Empowerment…
 1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: Trina Addresses Being Shy, Love & Hiphop…
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is The Big Assassination We…
 2 days ago
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 2 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 3 days ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 3 days ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 3 days ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 3 days ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 3 days ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 3 days ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 3 days ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 3 days ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 4 days ago
photos