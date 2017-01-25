News & Gossip
Ed Hartwell Found Out Keshia Knight Pulliam Had Their Baby With The Rest Of The World

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Ed Hartwell found out his estranged wife Keshia Knight Pulliam gave birth to their baby from his lawyer, Page Six reports. Apparently Ed found out with the rest of the world.

Keshia posted an image of the newborn’s hand on social media, mentioning her brother Mshon Pulliam.

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam

A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on

Oop. A source also said, Ed found out when the Keshia was already “home from the hospital.”

In case you don’t remember, Ed and Keshia wed on January 1, 2016, but their romance was short-lived after Keshia announced she was pregnant and Ed filed for divorce.

To make matters worse, Ed demanded a paternity test after he claimed Keshia went behind his back to get pregnant. Insert side eye emoji.

According to Ed, who told Page Six, “she wanted a baby really fast, and what I was trying to explain to her was that — from my beliefs, from seeing other successful people — that when you first get married, especially since we didn’t have a long courtship, that we should actually focus on each other and not just have a baby. That’s something she really did want to do.”

Translation: I’m a fuck boi.

Ed Hartwell , Keshia Knight Pulliam

photos