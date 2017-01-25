Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special “The New Edition Story”

Last night, the first part of BET’s highly anticipated New Edition Story was aired on TV. The 3-part mini series tells the story of the popular boy band New Edition as it follows the group’s beginnings in Boston to their stardom they reach soon after.The film gives fans a closer look into the lives of Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny. From shady record contracts & beefing with one another to life on the road & stardom, the journey of New Edition is just as wild & interesting as any other in the 80’s.