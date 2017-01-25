Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special “The New Edition Story”

20 mins ago

djkayotik979
Leave a comment

New Edition

If you missed it, check out part 1 of BET’s TV special “The New Edition Story.”

Last night, the first part of BET’s highly anticipated New Edition Story was aired on TV. The 3-part mini series tells the story of the popular boy band New Edition as it follows the group’s beginnings in Boston to their stardom they reach soon after.The film gives fans a closer look into the lives of Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny. From shady record contracts & beefing with one another to life on the road & stardom, the journey of New Edition is just as wild & interesting as any other in the 80’s.

Directed by Chris Robinson, check out the 80-minute special (below), and be on the look out for parts 2 & 3 to air Wednesday & Thursday night respectively. Set your DVR’s now.

BET , entertainment news , New Edition Story , TV Series

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 20 mins ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Has Disowned Her…
 29 mins ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 19 hours ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 20 hours ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 24 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 1 day ago
Sprint Buys Into Tidal at $200 Million &…
 2 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Set To Take…
 2 days ago
Rapper Soulja Boy Charged with Felony Weapon Charges
 2 days ago
Shawty Redd: Trap Or Die With Jeezy, Gucci…
 2 days ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 2 days ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
BIG SEAN “BOUNCE BACK” & “SUNDAY MORNING JETPACK”…
 2 days ago
Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Used “Sexual Intimidation”…
 2 days ago
Kanye West Focusing On Family But Could Have…
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Explains Her Brain Situation And…
 2 days ago
Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using…
 3 days ago
photos