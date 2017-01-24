Michael Eric Dyson Discusses New Book ‘Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon To White America’

Michael Eric Dyson Discusses New Book 'Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon To White America'

"What's good for Black folks is good for America," Michael Eric Dyson said during his appearance on NewsOne Now.

20 hours ago

NewsOne Now
Political analyst and author Michael Eric Dyson just released his latest literary work that The New York Times called, “One of the most frank and searing discussions on race … which should take its place in the tradition of Baldwin’s ‘The Fire Next Time’ and King’s “Why We Can’t Wait.’”

Dyson spoke with Roland Martin during Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now about his new book, Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon To White America, and why his work is so vital in this current political climate.

Dyson explained he began writing in the wake of the Philando Castile and Alton Sterling murders at the hands of police officers and said, “I was outraged by the extraordinary callousness which with Black life was treated.” 

While formulating Tears We Cannot Stop, Donald Trump began his improbable ascent to power. Dyson told Martin, “I wanted to look at the backdrop against which his presidency rose and the ideas of White innocence, White power, White privilege that feed and fueled his rise and as a result of that, to help us understand what’s going on when we look at the face of Donald Trump and what surrounds us.”

In further discussion about police brutality, combating injustice and inequality, Dyson said, “What’s good for Black folks is good for America.”

“We are the template of reformation and change that should occur in this nation and we are often the spearhead of what eventually blesses the nation … and so when we fight for justice, when we are courageously defending ourselves and others against the vicious expression of anti-democratic forces, or racist forces, or sexist forces, or homophobic forces––those things enable the nation to become better at what it is supposed to be about,” Dyson said.

Watch Roland Martin, Michael Eric Dyson and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon To White America in the video clip above.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

