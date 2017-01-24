Gary With Da Tea’s Colours Of The Day

Gary With Da Tea gives you a new Colour Of The Day on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” but we want to see what you look like rockin’ the flavors in Gary’s palette! If you wear any of these Colours, post your picture on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter along with the hashtag #RSMS, and Gary With Da Tea just might shout you out!
01.24.17 Carbon Copy Black
01.25.17 Storm Cloud Grey
01.26.17 Polaris White Ivory
01.27.17 Blood Guard Pink
It’s Gary With Da Tea! [PHOTOS]
79 photos Launch gallery
It’s Gary With Da Tea! [PHOTOS]
1. Gary With Da Tea & Celebrity FriendsSource:StarterCAM 1 of 79
2. Gary With Da Tea & Young Jeezy In All Black For Trap Or Die 3Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 79
3. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 79
4. Gary With DA Tea & Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 79
5. Gary With Da TeaSource:Guest & Cast Shots Of The Day 5 of 79
6. Got a family to feed! Family to feedSource:Instagram 6 of 79
7. Juicy Got Us Cracking Up In Studio.Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 7 of 79
8. Tory LanezSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 8 of 79
9. Gary & Donnie SimpsonSource:Instagram 9 of 79
10. Gary & Johnny GillSource:Instagram 10 of 79
11. Gary & Usher Baby!Source:Instagram 11 of 79
12. Gary With Da TeaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 12 of 79
13. Gary With Da TeaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 13 of 79
14. Gary Headkrack, & Tika SumpterSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 14 of 79
15. Gary & The Tiny Twins of Little Women Of AtlantaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 15 of 79
16. Gary & The Tiny Twins of Little Women Of AtlantaSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 16 of 79
17. Gary With Da Tea & Erica AshSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 17 of 79
18. Gary With Da TeaSource:I1 18 of 79
19. Gary With Da TeaSource:Getty 19 of 79
20. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley With FansSource:I1 20 of 79
21. Gary With Da Tea & Jermaine DupriSource:Getty 21 of 79
22. Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show22 of 79
23. Kandi Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show23 of 79
24. Gary With Da Tea & Samuel L. JacksonSource:iOne/RSMS 24 of 79
25. Gary With Da Tea's Art Painting Debuts On EmpireSource:Instagram 25 of 79
26. Jasmine Sullivan Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 26 of 79
27. Ne-Yo Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 27 of 79
28. J Moss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 28 of 79
29. Will Packer and Affion Crockett Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 29 of 79
30. Usher and Gary Wit Da TeaSource:Instagram 30 of 79
31. Mary J Blige Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 31 of 79
32. Kendrick Lamar Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show32 of 79
33. Gary With Da TeaSource:Interactive One 33 of 79
34. Gary With Da TeaSource:Interactive One 34 of 79
35. Gary Wit Da Tea, Claudia Jordan and Mimi FaustSource:Instagram 35 of 79
36. Gary Wit Da Tea and PorshaSource:Instagram 36 of 79
37. Gary With Da Tea & RickeySource:Interactive One 37 of 79
38. Gary With Da TeaSource:Interactive One 38 of 79
39. Elle Varner Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 39 of 79
40. Tameka Raymond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 40 of 79
41. 2014-10-02-10-03-4841 of 79
42. Columbus Short Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne 42 of 79
43. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show43 of 79
44. Wiz Khalifa Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show44 of 79
45. Chadwick Boseman Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show45 of 79
46. Little Women Of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show46 of 79
47. Kevin Hart Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show47 of 79
48. Lala & Terrance J Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show48 of 79
49. Tank Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show49 of 79
50. Preachers of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show50 of 79
51. Atlanta Exes Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show51 of 79
52. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show52 of 79
53. Michelle Williams Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show53 of 79
54. Gary With Da Tea At The BET Hip Hop Awards 201454 of 79
55. Gary With Da Tea55 of 79
56. Gary With Da Tea56 of 79
57. Gary With Da Tea Chats About The NAACP Image Awards57 of 79
58. Gary With Da Tea Rocks A Polo ShirtSource:@RickeySmiley 58 of 79
59. Gary With Da Tea Smiles For The Camera!59 of 79
60. Gary With Da Tea, Ebony Steele, Headkrack, Rickey Smiley and Rock-T60 of 79
61. Gary With Da Tea and the Rickey Smiley Team Celebrate Christmas61 of 79
62. Gary With Da Tea62 of 79
63. Gary With Da Tea and Ebony Steele63 of 79
64. Gary With Da Tea and Rickey Smiley64 of 79
65. Gary With Da Tea65 of 79
66. Gary With Da Tea66 of 79
67. Gary With Da Tea and KeKe Wyatt67 of 79
68. 2 Chainz with Gary With Da Tea68 of 79
69. Ebony Steele, Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Kevin Hart, Special K, HeadKrack69 of 79
70. Gary With Da Tea’s Feet70 of 79
71. Porsha Stewart & Gary With Da Tea71 of 79
72. Gary With Da Tea Rocks A Beard72 of 79
73. Gary With Da Tea At “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 2 Premiere73 of 79
74. Gary With Da Tea Behind The Scenes74 of 79
75. Gary With Da Tea & Mona Scott-Young75 of 79
76. Gary With Da Tea, Mz. Shyneka, Kirk Frost & Rasheeda76 of 79
77. Gary With Da Tea & Shawty Lo77 of 79
78. Gary With Da Tea, Traci Steele & DJ Babey Drew78 of 79
79. Gary With Da Tea’s Feet79 of 79
