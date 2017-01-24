Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea’s Colours Of The Day

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Gary With Da Tea

Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / Rickey Smiley Morning Show


Gary With Da Tea gives you a new Colour Of The Day on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” but we want to see what you look like rockin’ the flavors in Gary’s palette! If you wear any of these Colours, post your picture on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter along with the hashtag #RSMS, and Gary With Da Tea just might shout you out!

01.24.17 Carbon Copy Black

01.25.17 Storm Cloud Grey

01.26.17 Polaris White Ivory

01.27.17 Blood Guard Pink

photos