The Rundown: A List Of Actions Trump Took On His First Full Day In Office

NewsOne Staff

President Donald Trump faces severe scrutiny on his first full day in office, following a tumultuous weekend where his press secretary and head advisor defended falsified claims on the number of attendees at inauguration.

Trump signed three executive actions on Monday afternoon, including withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans Pacific-Partnership deal, a freeze on federal hiring and an order that bars foreign aid recipients or non-governmental agencies from supporting abortion, NBC News reports.

TPP, a hallmark of the Obama administration, was heavily contended among democrats and republicans examining the level of effectiveness in strengthening economic ties with Asian countries.

The announcement spurred commentary from both sides of the aisle who were in favor and opposed to Trump’s decision.

.@POTUS withdrawing from #TPP is a serious mistake for America's economy & strategic position in the #Asia-Pacific https://t.co/psDxmNaeZ3 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) January 23, 2017

“I am glad the Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead and gone,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said according to NBC. Sanders vowed to work with the president on new policies that will help American workers.

The federal freeze applies to current government vacancies, excluding jobs critical to health and safety. Trump noted an exception for military vacancies, NBC news reports.

Following in the footsteps of his republican predecessors Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, Trump reinstated the “Mexico City policy,” a gag order of sorts against international groups that receive U.S. federal funding from disseminating information in support of abortion.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer fiercely defended Trump’s orders on Monday and also weighed in on his explosive comments defending the idea that Donald Trump’s inauguration was the most watched inauguration ceremony in history.

“I believe that we have to be honest with the American people. I sometimes we can disagree on the facts. There are some things we may not fully understand when we come out, but our intention is never to lie to you,” Spicer said.

Spicer tells White House press corps his intention is to tell the truth: “Sometimes we can disagree with the facts” https://t.co/bPfZgwSpuF — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2017

Spicer doubles down on claim that inauguration was the “largest-watched inauguration ever” https://t.co/KZhokyP44p — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2017

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Ethics Lawsuit Claims Foreign Payments To Trump Companies Violate Constitution

Surrounded By Nationwide Protests, Trump Accuses Media Of Understating Inauguration Turnout

Also On 97.9 The Beat: