We’ve all watched Baby Future grow up in the public eye full of prayer , cuteness and feminism?

That’s right. The 2-year-old son of singer Ciara and rapper Future had a special message for all of the women who congregated around the country for women’s rights.

Joined by step-dad NFL star Russell Wilson, the toddler had an important message.

Sweet Message From My Boys #BabyFuture and @DangerRussWilson. #WomensEquality#bck#celebkids#ciara #russellwilson A video posted by BCK (@officialbck) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

