President Trump And His Administration Lied About The Size Of His Inaugural Crowd

cannot handle the fact that his Inauguration wasn’t the huge success that he wanted it to be. While he boasted that his ceremony would have more attendees than anyone in the past, we all know that just didn’t happen.

It’s been estimated that former President Obama had 1.8 people in attendance in 2009 and one million in 2013, compared to an estimated 250,000-600,000 for Trump, the Washington Post wrote. In addition, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority reported that nearly 571,000 people rode on Friday, and 782,000 rode on Inauguration Day four years ago.

Obama Inauguration vs Trump Inauguration pic.twitter.com/GPqbQnQ2l9 — Shafeeq Younus (@Y2SHAF) January 20, 2017

Trump also didn’t reach the same numbers that the Women’s March on Washington did the very next day.

Wow. Donald Trump should have scheduled his inauguration for today. There seem to be a lot more people in town pic.twitter.com/maWafH3Pde — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) January 21, 2017

But evidence and common sense didn’t stop our new POTUS from living in denial. He claims the media made the low turnout up.

“We had a massive field of people, you saw that. Packed,” Trump said to the audience at the CIA headquarters. “I get up this morning, I turn on one of the networks and they show … an empty field. I said, wait a minute, I made a speech! I looked out, the field was … it looked like a million, a million-and-a-half people. They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. And they said, ‘Donald Trump did not draw well!’ ”

“So, we caught them. And we caught them in a beauty and I think they’re going to pay a big price.”

Is that so?

Then Trump’s press secretary continued telling these tall tales during a press conference he gave on Saturday.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period — both in person and around the globe,” Sean Spicer said, less than a minute after declaring that “no one had numbers.”

“Photographs of the inaugural proceeding were intentionally framed in a way, in one particular tweet,” he said, “to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the national Mall.”

According to Politico, Spicer lied five times in five minutes. Shame. But it only gets worse.

On Sunday morning, Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd pressed Kellyanne Conway, senior aide to the president, about Spicer’s statements. Her response: Spicer was merely presenting “alternative facts.”

Todd snapped back: “Look, alternative facts are not facts. They’re falsehoods.” Then Conway threatened to rethink the relationship between Trump and the media.

Kellyanne Conway says WH press sec. Sean Spicer didn't lie about the crowd size at Trump's inauguration — he gave "alternative facts." pic.twitter.com/ytmyWRYqaV — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 22, 2017

Of course Twitter is roasting Conway for her utter nonsense.

Kellyanne Conway now refers to their lies as "alternative facts." We get it. War is peace, freedom is slavery, Trump is presidential. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 22, 2017

#alternativefacts We're not taking your healthcare we're just finding an alternative way for you to die. pic.twitter.com/VrayhgVgsB — DemsTalk (@DemsTalk) January 22, 2017

Donald Trump wasn't mocking a disabled reporter, he just got electrocuted by lightening. #AlternativeFacts #realfootage pic.twitter.com/GkzngGaeu4 — Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE) January 22, 2017

From here on out, I do not make typos, I just have #AlternativeSpellings #AlternativeFacts — Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) January 22, 2017

"I used to date Beyoncé." #alternativefacts — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 22, 2017

New Coke was a huge success. #alternativefacts — Kenya J (@KenyaJ121) January 22, 2017

It’s going to be a very long four years.

RELATED NEWS:

Bloop! Fox News Dumps Stacey Dash

Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough For Inauguration

Chrisette Michele Defends Decision To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration, But Spike Lee Isn’t Having It

Also On 97.9 The Beat: