Ladies Unite! A Look At The Women’s Marches Happening Around The World

One day afterwas inaugurated, an estimated 600,000 women took to Washington DC to have their voices heard at the Women’s March on Washington. The goal was simple: To speak out against the country’s new POTUS’ problematic agenda and to speak in support of women’s rights and human rights.

And the images and videos are empowering!

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at the #WomensMarch: "We, the people, have the power" https://t.co/3SMtA00vLr https://t.co/4m9blkh5a9 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 21, 2017

Women are posting messages on pads #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/UL5evnTbjV — Colleen Hagerty (@colleenhagerty) January 21, 2017

But this march wasn’t just confined to DC—there were sister marches planned in all 50 states and in countries around the world.

In London:

In Berlin:

In Rome:

In Sydney:

Estimates of around 3000 people here in Sydney's Hyde Park for #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/y416d2Tzay — BuzzFeedOz News (@BuzzFeedOzNews) January 21, 2017

In Paris:

In Cape Town:

"Women's rights are human rights." – a great crowd at the #WomensMarch in South Africa today. #SisterMarchCT pic.twitter.com/GOIbEdT4wP — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) January 21, 2017

In Toronto:

In NYC:

These #WomensMarch participants travelled to Washington D.C. from all over the country: Rhode Island, N.C. + NYC https://t.co/ictlpAjXs1 pic.twitter.com/PUbn5sTp9Z — NPR (@NPR) January 21, 2017

In Boston:

We’re in a helicopter high over the #WomensMarch in Boston. Watch on Facebook Live https://t.co/6UvxfnW14A pic.twitter.com/HPZgpX9ihL — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017

In Denver:

In St. Louis:

The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/mzb5xMZUKC — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017

In Los Angeles:

In Chicago:

the aerials out of chicago #womensmarch are something else pic.twitter.com/ucvwtVzYM5 — Christina Manduley (@cmanduley) January 21, 2017

Hopefully, these protests will usher in progressive action and change, because it’s going to be a long four years under this new administration. And we all understand what’s at stake here—our lives and bodies.

