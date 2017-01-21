Ladies Unite! A Look At The Women’s Marches Happening Around The World

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ladies Unite! A Look At The Women’s Marches Happening Around The World

From DC to London to Cape Town to Chicago, protesters took to the streets to speak out against President Trump and stand up for women's, civil and human rights.

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Women's march LondonAnti-Trump Women's march London

Source: David Mbiyu / Getty


One day after President Trump was inaugurated, an estimated 600,000 women took to Washington DC to have their voices heard at the Women’s March on Washington. The goal was simple: To speak out against the country’s new POTUS’  problematic agenda and to speak in support of women’s rights and human rights.

And the images and videos are empowering!

 

But this march wasn’t just confined to DC—there were sister marches planned in all 50 states and in countries around the world.

In London:

In Berlin:

In Rome:

In Sydney:

In Paris:

In Cape Town:

In Toronto:

In NYC:

In Boston:

In Denver:

In St. Louis:

In Los Angeles:

In Chicago:

Hopefully, these protests will usher in progressive action and change, because it’s going to be a long four years under this new administration. And we all understand what’s at stake here—our lives and bodies.

RELATED NEWS:

In Formation: What You Need To Know About The Women’s March On Washington

#BlackGirlMagic: This 22-Year-Old Is Running For Mayor Of Detroit

Commemorative Gold Coin Will Feature Lady Liberty As A Black Woman

donald trump , protests , Women’s March

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using…
 11 hours ago
MC Lyte Has Found Love
 12 hours ago
Steve Harvey’s Feelings Were Hurt From Trump Backlash
 14 hours ago
Lil Mo Gives Unwarranted Defense Of Chrisette Michele’s…
 14 hours ago
Justin Bieber
R&B BEEF??? Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music…
 2 days ago
March And Rally In Support Of Women’s Rights…
 2 days ago
#StayWokeAndFight: NAACP Youth to Rally Before Women’s March
 3 days ago
Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret…
 3 days ago
OUT THE CLOSET: iLoveMakonnen Reveals He’s Gay
 3 days ago
Jay Ellis Talks Role In ‘Like Cotton Twines’…
 3 days ago
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 3 days ago
Study ‘Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and…
 3 days ago
A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls…
 3 days ago
Beyoncé & Others Supporting Inauguration Day Protests Against…
 3 days ago
Listen to this: Hilarious “My President is Orange” Remxi!
 3 days ago
The Drama Between Ciara & Future Is Finally Finished
 4 days ago
photos