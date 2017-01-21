Ladies Unite! A Look At The Women’s Marches Happening Around The World

One day after President Trump was inaugurated, an estimated 600,000 women took to Washington DC to have their voices heard at the Women’s March on Washington. The goal was simple: To speak out against the country’s new POTUS’ problematic agenda and to speak in support of women’s rights and human rights.
And the images and videos are empowering!
But this march wasn’t just confined to DC—there were sister marches planned in all 50 states and in countries around the world.
In London:
In Berlin:
In Rome:
In Sydney:
In Paris:
In Cape Town:
In Toronto:
In NYC:
In Boston:
In Denver:
In St. Louis:
In Los Angeles:
In Chicago:
Hopefully, these protests will usher in progressive action and change, because it’s going to be a long four years under this new administration. And we all understand what’s at stake here—our lives and bodies.
